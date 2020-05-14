Coronavirus COVID-19 may never go away, could become just another virus, says WHO executive director Michael Ryan
Thursday, 14 May 2020 () Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases across the world, World Health Organisation (WHO) executive director Michael J Ryan on Wednesday (May 13) said the coronavirus may never go away and it could become just another virus like HIV infection.
Dr. Mike Ryan, the head of the World Health Organization emergencies program, on Wednesday told reporters that the novel coronavirus may become "another endemic virus in our communities. And this virus may never go away."
As Kiwis count down the hours to the slightly looser life of alert level 2, scientists say New Zealand still faces a big unknown: just how much is the virus... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Mid-Day
