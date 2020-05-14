Global  

Coronavirus COVID-19 may never go away, could become just another virus, says WHO executive director Michael Ryan

Zee News Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases across the world, World Health Organisation (WHO) executive director Michael J Ryan on Wednesday (May 13) said the coronavirus may never go away and it could become just another virus like HIV infection.
 Dr. Mike Ryan, the head of the World Health Organization emergencies program, on Wednesday told reporters that the novel coronavirus may become "another endemic virus in our communities. And this virus may never go away."

