WHO executive director Michael J Ryan: Coronavirus may never go away
Thursday, 14 May 2020 () Senior World Health Organisation (WHO) official, Michael J Ryan on Wednesday said the coronavirus may become another just another virus in the world community like HIV infection, and may never go away. "This virus just may become another endemic virus in our communities and this virus may never go away. HIV has not gone away," Dr...
