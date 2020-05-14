Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WHO executive director Michael J Ryan: Coronavirus may never go away

Mid-Day Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Senior World Health Organisation (WHO) official, Michael J Ryan on Wednesday said the coronavirus may become another just another virus in the world community like HIV infection, and may never go away. "This virus just may become another endemic virus in our communities and this virus may never go away. HIV has not gone away," Dr...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: World Health Organisation's Michael Ryan condemns herd immunity concept

World Health Organisation's Michael Ryan condemns herd immunity concept 01:35

 Michael Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organisation's Health Emergencies Programme, condemns herd immunity at the WHO media briefing. Speaking in Geneva, Mr Ryan said: "This idea that, 'well, maybe countries who had lax measures and haven't done anything will all of a sudden magically...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'This virus may never go away' -WHO [Video]

'This virus may never go away' -WHO

Dr. Mike Ryan, the head of the World Health Organization emergencies program, on Wednesday told reporters that the novel coronavirus may become "another endemic virus in our communities. And this virus..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:31Published
Jupiter man skeptical of coronavirus contracts virus, changes opinion [Video]

Jupiter man skeptical of coronavirus contracts virus, changes opinion

A Jupiter man, who admits he was skeptical that the coronavirus was real, has a new outlook after contracting the virus.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:04Published

Recent related news from verified sources

COVID-19 may never go away, just like HIV: WHO

As coronavirus is spreading like wildfire, showing no signs of stopping in the near future, World Health Organisation (WHO) executive director Michael J Ryan on...
DNA Also reported by •Zee News

WHO calls for 'scientific-based' not political inquiry into virus origin

World Health Organization Emergencies Chief Dr. Michael Ryan on Monday emphasised the need for a science-based inquiry into the origin of the coronavirus. The...
SBS


Tweets about this