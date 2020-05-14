US man arrested after he was caught on camera choking dog

Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Warning: Distressing content A US man has been arrested after a shocking attack on his estranged girlfriend's dog that was captured on camera.Shane Mitchell, 30, is facing animal cruelty charges after the incident which was recorded... Warning: Distressing content A US man has been arrested after a shocking attack on his estranged girlfriend's dog that was captured on camera.Shane Mitchell, 30, is facing animal cruelty charges after the incident which was recorded... 👓 View full article

