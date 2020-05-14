US man arrested after he was caught on camera choking dog
Thursday, 14 May 2020 () Warning: Distressing content A US man has been arrested after a shocking attack on his estranged girlfriend's dog that was captured on camera.Shane Mitchell, 30, is facing animal cruelty charges after the incident which was recorded...
This person was out for a walk when they came across a man sitting on a swing beneath a tree accompanied by his dog. He waved and smiled when he saw the walker and continued to enjoy swinging with his buddy.