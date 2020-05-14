Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US man arrested after he was caught on camera choking dog

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
US man arrested after he was caught on camera choking dogWarning: Distressing content A US man has been arrested after a shocking attack on his estranged girlfriend's dog that was captured on camera.Shane Mitchell, 30, is facing animal cruelty charges after the incident which was recorded...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Jukin Media - Published
News video: Man and Pet Dog Enjoy Swing Ride Together

Man and Pet Dog Enjoy Swing Ride Together 00:10

 This person was out for a walk when they came across a man sitting on a swing beneath a tree accompanied by his dog. He waved and smiled when he saw the walker and continued to enjoy swinging with his buddy.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Man Walks His Cardboard Dog Outdoors During Coronavirus Confinement [Video]

Man Walks His Cardboard Dog Outdoors During Coronavirus Confinement

This man was spotted walking a cardboard dog in the streets of Dijon, France. Everyone was supposed to self-isolate and stay indoors during the coronavirus pandemic. However, this person found a way..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:20Published
Dog Gets Confused When Owner Disappears Ball Using Sleight of Hand [Video]

Dog Gets Confused When Owner Disappears Ball Using Sleight of Hand

This man used sleight of hand to make his dog's ball disappear. The dog looks perplexed when they see the ball vanish and look for it around the man. When he conjures the ball back in his hand and..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:29Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Police: Man caught on camera choking ex-girlfriend’s dog

SLIDELL, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man was recorded on a doorbell camera choking his estranged girlfriend’s dog, police said. Shane Michael Mitchell stole the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •TMZ.com

Body camera video shows handcuffed man led by horseback

Images of a man led by officers on horseback caused a national outcry. Now, the body camera video of the officers involved has been released. Janet Shamlian...
CBS News


Tweets about this