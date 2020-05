Recent related news from verified sources Missouri moving ahead with execution plans O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) β€” Missouri is moving ahead with plans to execute a man next week for killing a trailer park operator nearly three decades ago, despite new...

Seattle Times 19 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Ishag Shafeeg #IbuFaisal RT @Independent: Days before his execution, new blood stain evidence suggests man may be innocent https://t.co/iw0zqO7QgY 3 minutes ago The Independent Days before his execution, new blood stain evidence suggests man may be innocent https://t.co/iw0zqO7QgY 7 minutes ago