Greg Christie CNN | Black light experiment shows how rapidly and widely a virus like Covid19 can spread at a buffet restaurant wh… https://t.co/5AAzLhlh7X 14 seconds ago Deborah Elliott RT @RobertCooper58: We ALL should read this! 👇 Black light experiment shows how quickly a virus like Covid-19 can spread at a restaurant.… 25 seconds ago Dr. Samrah Z. Arabi RT @yashar: Black light experiment shows how quickly a virus like Covid-19 can spread at a restaurant https://t.co/AIVNjz4C4m 30 seconds ago Terry Ridgway Black light experiment shows how quickly a virus like Covid-19 can spread at a restaurant https://t.co/otmX00Wq0X 57 seconds ago Edward Estes Black light experiment shows how quickly a virus like Covid-19 can spread at a restaurant Amazing experiment! https://t.co/GvOpLA9MLc 1 minute ago Kathleen Wimpelberg RT @WGNNews: Black light experiment shows how quickly virus like COVID-19 can spread at restaurant https://t.co/899A8b8G5A 1 minute ago Diana Summers RT @BoSnerdley: 'Black light' experiment shows how easily germs spread in restaurants https://t.co/mtnrcgtxTV via @MailOnline 1 minute ago michele abramson RT @SpyTalker: Happy Openings, Trumpers! Black light experiment shows how quickly a virus like Covid-19 can spread at a restaurant https://… 1 minute ago