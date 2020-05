The UK Home Office is now expected to formally certify under the India-UK Extradition Treaty the court order for Mallya to be extradited to India within 28 days.

India vs Vijay Mallya: CBI brings down fugitive and former liquor baron, extradition likely in 28 days The decision of the court to order the extradition of Mallya is a milestone in CBI’s quest for excellence and a reminder that economic offenders, facing probes...

Zee News 13 minutes ago