Charlotte Beckworth RT @NUHApprentices: If you are considering your first steps back into education Maths/English functional skills is the place to be. Notting… 5 hours ago

てすと The Education Ministry called on high schools to place more emphasis on listening comprehension and conversational skills in English. 8 hours ago

Christopher Morris @sienasoup @stoolpresidente Same place you go your English education from. 10 hours ago

Michelle Place If you are considering your first steps back into education Maths/English functional skills is the place to be. Not… https://t.co/rYzkKFMzrk 14 hours ago

SOPORE UPDATES ¹💿 Online Education In #Kashmir 2G classes in Kashmir - When English sounds like Chinese, the idea of global village i… https://t.co/w7gk2hrYM0 15 hours ago

Terplife @Tardigradian @dbrock09 As a qualified Britiah Sign Languge interpreter I'm just explaining the linguistic nuances.… https://t.co/UIO9Ili23d 1 day ago

Rob de Nazar🔶🌿🌈 United Progressives🧡💚❤️💛 👍 English schools set to reopen because, as the education secretary put it on Wednesday, they are “the best place for… https://t.co/oBY7Pmm1gz 1 day ago