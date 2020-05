Naked doll hanging by a noose prompts fight at armed anti-lockdown protest in Michigan Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

'Hate crimes are not tolerated in Michigan. End of Story. Ok. Just so you guys know, I'll fight that, physically if I have to' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Mark Meyer Naked doll hanging by a noose prompts fight at armed anti-lockdown protest in Michigan https://t.co/JmVmxAxMcJ via @Yahoo 3 minutes ago ahmed elderawi Naked doll hanging by a noose prompts fight at armed anti-lockdown protest in Michigan - https://t.co/hxPLpU0R4Q 15 minutes ago J. Dharma Windham Naked doll hanging by a noose prompts fight at armed anti-lockdown protest in Michigan https://t.co/Y5QeKFOqdd 30 minutes ago Kenny Campbell Naked doll hanging by a noose prompts fight at armed anti-lockdown protest in Michigan https://t.co/BU9Zrupz6V via @YahooNews 41 minutes ago pauline Guy has an ax and a naked doll resembling the governor hanging , noose around the neck, from a flag! Message is cle… https://t.co/FuJ5LsJo2w 59 minutes ago tristkiss "A fight broke out between anti-lockdown protesters in Michigan after one began waving an American flag with a doll… https://t.co/vmlSWyOQTG 1 hour ago Maximus Overdrive TV Naked doll hanging by a noose prompts fight at armed anti-lockdown protest in Michigan https://t.co/x9LSq1V25d 1 hour ago Earl Greene Naked doll hanging by a noose prompts fight at armed anti-lockdown protest in Michigan https://t.co/mUsl2kkXYq 2 hours ago