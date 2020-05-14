Pentagon sacks point person on Defence Production Act

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources US President Donald Trump willing to offer Covid-19 aid to Iran ‘if they ask for it’



US President Donald Trump said he will use the Defence Production Act to increase manufacturing of swabs. Many governors have urged to increase private industry’s production of medical supplies... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:23 Published on April 20, 2020 Trump makes firms boost swab production



US President Donald Trump will compel private industry to increase its production of swabs for Covid-19 testing. Mr Trump said he would use the Defence Production Act to ensure swab production is.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published on April 20, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Pentagon ousts its Defense Production Act point person The Pentagon has removed its point person for the Defense Production Act Jennifer Santos, a Pentagon spokesperson confirmed to Fox News.

FOXNews.com 2 days ago





Tweets about this