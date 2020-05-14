Global  

Pentagon sacks point person on Defence Production Act

Independent Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Jennifer Santos played a lead role in ramping up production of N-95 masks, swabs, ventilators and other key equipment
Recent related news from verified sources

Pentagon ousts its Defense Production Act point person

The Pentagon has removed its point person for the Defense Production Act Jennifer Santos, a Pentagon spokesperson confirmed to Fox News. 
FOXNews.com


