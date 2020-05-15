Global  

'Please stay home': Town locals across Canada urge tourists not to visit this long weekend

CTV News Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
Locals of lakeside communities such as picturesque Port Dover, Ont., are asking tourists and cottagers to stay home this long weekend, concerned that an influx of outsiders could expose their communities to COVID-19.
De Villa urges Toronto residents to skip the cottage this long weekend

Ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend, Toronto’s medical officer of health is urging people not to venture out of town unnecessarily.
CP24

Long queues at The Range and B&Q for DIY bank holiday weekend

Long queues at The Range and B&Q for DIY bank holiday weekendThere are long queues at hardware shops in Grimsby as shoppers buy items for a DIY bank holiday weekend at home
Grimsby Telegraph


