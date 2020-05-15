'Please stay home': Town locals across Canada urge tourists not to visit this long weekend
Friday, 15 May 2020 () Locals of lakeside communities such as picturesque Port Dover, Ont., are asking tourists and cottagers to stay home this long weekend, concerned that an influx of outsiders could expose their communities to COVID-19.
