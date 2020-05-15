Nirav Modi's threats to 'dummy directors' out in UK court
Friday, 15 May 2020 () Threats of being implicated for theft and even being killed are among the allegations caught on camera in a video recorded by so-called "dummy directors" associated with companies linked to Nirav Modi, which was submitted by the CBI to the UK court hearing the extradition case against the diamond merchant charged with fraud and...
A deposition by a former High Court judge in the Nirav Modi extradition case in the United Kingdom has caused a political storm. The Bharatiya Janata Party has called the involvement of Justice Abhay Thipsay (retired), a Congress member, an example of the grand old party trying to shield the fugitive...