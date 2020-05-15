Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nirav Modi's threats to 'dummy directors' out in UK court

Mid-Day Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
Threats of being implicated for theft and even being killed are among the allegations caught on camera in a video recorded by so-called "dummy directors" associated with companies linked to Nirav Modi, which was submitted by the CBI to the UK court hearing the extradition case against the diamond merchant charged with fraud and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: On The Record: Justice Abhay Thipsay (retd) on advising Nirav Modi's lawyers

On The Record: Justice Abhay Thipsay (retd) on advising Nirav Modi's lawyers 09:56

 A deposition by a former High Court judge in the Nirav Modi extradition case in the United Kingdom has caused a political storm. The Bharatiya Janata Party has called the involvement of Justice Abhay Thipsay (retired), a Congress member, an example of the grand old party trying to shield the fugitive...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Congress trying its best to save and bail out Nirav Modi’: Ravi Shankar Prasad [Video]

‘Congress trying its best to save and bail out Nirav Modi’: Ravi Shankar Prasad

The BJP accused the Congress of trying "its best to save" fugitive businessman Nirav Modi who faces extradition proceedings in a UK court. The ruling party cited the statement of a former high court..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:39Published
Nirav Modi Scam | Hiren Gokani | Aao Kahen Dil Ki Baat | Nirav Modi Specail | 17 March 2018 [Video]

Nirav Modi Scam | Hiren Gokani | Aao Kahen Dil Ki Baat | Nirav Modi Specail | 17 March 2018

Nirav Modi Scam | Hiren Gokani | Aao Kahen Dil Ki Baat | Nirav Modi Specail | 17 March 2018

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 07:07Published

Recent related news from verified sources

UK court played video of Nirav Modi’s threats to ‘dummy directors’


Indian Express

Nirav Modi told me he would get me killed, UK court hears from ‘dummy director’

Witnesses relate to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) discovery that dummy directors/owners/managers were appointed in a number of overseas companies in Hong Kong...
Hindu


Tweets about this

peepal59

eswar dutt RT @vajapeyam: UK court played video of Nirav Modi’s threats to ‘dummy directors’ https://t.co/s6cVm42dR9 @wionews 2 hours ago

Sameerkhaun

Sameer RT @thewire_in: Threats of being implicated for theft and even being killed are among the allegations caught on camera in a video recorded… 5 hours ago

vajapeyam

Anand K.Vajapeyam UK court played video of Nirav Modi’s threats to ‘dummy directors’ https://t.co/s6cVm42dR9 @wionews 5 hours ago

MathewsChacko4

Mathews Chacko RT @DILIPLOHIA: UK court played video of Nirav Modi's threats to 'dummy directors' https://t.co/HLT4N6tekV 20 hours ago

surunaik14

🦂$co₹pioN RT @IndiaToday: #NiravModiCase: A group of six Indian men can be heard in the video played at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London duri… 20 hours ago

DILIPLOHIA

DILIP LOHIA UK court played video of Nirav Modi's threats to 'dummy directors' https://t.co/HLT4N6tekV 20 hours ago

YZaidi18

Yasmin Zaidi RT @the_hindu: Threats of being implicated for theft and even being killed are among the allegations caught on camera in a video recorded b… 21 hours ago

bhasaby

Sundeep Bhatera. And a Former Judge and now a Congress Party member has testified before UK Court in favour of Nirav Modi. Jawab d… https://t.co/bvdQCKXww9 21 hours ago