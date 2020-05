You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources COVID-19: Migrant workers walk on foot in MP to reach home town



A group of migrant workers was seen walking on foot in Madhya Pradesh amid coronavirus pandemic. They were walking towards their homes amid lockdown 3.0. Migrant workers were walking despite harsh.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:49 Published 12 hours ago CM Yogi ordered to ensure no migrant worker is forced to walk home: Awanish Awasthi



Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi on May 13 said the UP government is taking measures for the migrant workers, who are seen walking from different state to their.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:54 Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources 15 workers return to Coimbatore As many as 15 workers of Tamil Nadu, who were stranded in Maharashtra because of the nationwide lockdown, have returned to Coimbatore. Another 22 work

Hindu 5 days ago



Covid-19: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu may go for lockdown till end of May The lockdown in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu will most likely be extended till May 31 as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise in both states. Tamil Nadu...

IndiaTimes 5 hours ago





Tweets about this