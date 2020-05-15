Global  

USGS reports magnitude-6.4 earthquake in western Nevada

Friday, 15 May 2020
TONOPAH, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Service is reporting that a magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck in remote western Nevada early Friday. The temblor was reported at 4:03 a.m. about 35 miles outside Tonopah, just east of the Sierra Nevada range. The quake’s depth was estimated to be 4.7 miles (7.6 kms) deep. Some people are […]
 The magnitude-6.5 earthquake struck halfway between Las Vegas and Reno. Jasmine Viel and Suzanne Marques report.

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck southern Puerto Rico on Saturday (May 2nd) morning followed by several aftershocks, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake struck around..

Whenever Nevada reopens it will be in coordination with a few neighboring states. Governor Steve Sisolak announcing today it will be joining a pact of western states to collaborate on reopening their..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck 57 km west-northwest of Tonopah in Nevada on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada: USGS

