Azerbaijan to allow restaurants to reopen, with conditions Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Azerbaijan will allow cafes and restaurants to reopen in the capital Baku and other big cities on Monday, but working hours and the number of customers will be restricted, the government said. 👓 View full article

