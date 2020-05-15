Fortum To Set New Financial Targets By End Of Year, Current Targets Removed
Friday, 15 May 2020 () Fortum said Friday it aims to revise its long-term financial targets by the end of 2020 at the latest. Following the consolidation of Uniper, Fortum’s business profile has changed and Fortum has concluded that the current long-term financial targets do not appropriately reflect the Group’s current business profile.
