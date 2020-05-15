Coronavirus fears affect stock market

Friday, 15 May 2020 () Coronavirus fears wiped out all of this year’s gains in the stock market. The Dow lost more than 1,000 points today, and the Nasdaq and S&P 500 also tanked. The number of cases of illness here in the U.S. shot up to 53 over the weekend, as dozens of sick passengers returned from that cruise ship in Japan. Mark Phillips reports.
Sen. Burr Steps Down as Intelligence Committee Chair as FBI Probes Stock Trades On Thursday, the Republican Senator from North Carolina informed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that he would be..