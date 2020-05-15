Global  

Coronavirus fears affect stock market

CBS News Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
Coronavirus fears wiped out all of this year’s gains in the stock market. The Dow lost more than 1,000 points today, and the Nasdaq and S&P 500 also tanked. The number of cases of illness here in the U.S. shot up to 53 over the weekend, as dozens of sick passengers returned from that cruise ship in Japan. Mark Phillips reports.
 The U.S. stock market stands four percent higher today compared to a year ago. That's despite the deaths and record unemployment unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic.

