Astrid Kirchherr, photographer of the Beatles, dead at 81 Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Astrid Kirchherr, the German photographer who shot some of the earliest and most striking images of the Beatles and had a lasting impact on their visual style, has died at age 81. She died Wednesday in her native Hamburg, days before her 82nd birthday. Her death was first announced by Beatles […] 👓 View full article

