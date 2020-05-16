Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

First death outside of China from the coronavirus confirmed in the Philippines

CBS News Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
The Philippine government on Sunday confirmed the first death outside China from the coronavirus. Meanwhile in China, nearly 60 million people are on lockdown while the Chinese government is facing scrutiny for a lack of transparency and underreporting the ongoing epidemic. Ramy Inocencio reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tornado rips through field in the Philippines days before Typhoon Ambo struck the country [Video]

Tornado rips through field in the Philippines days before Typhoon Ambo struck the country

This is the terrifying moment a tornado ripped through a field in Philippines just days before Typhoon Ambo struck the country. The swirling vortex was seen picking up dust from a field in Batangas..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:00Published
Trump touts new 'Super Duper Missile' [Video]

Trump touts new 'Super Duper Missile'

US President Donald Trump has touted what he calls his military's new ''Super-Duper MIssile, and says he has 'lost the flavour' for his country's trade deal with China signed in January, before the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.56 million, death toll crosses 306,000

More than 4.56 million people have been reported to have been infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 306,221 have died, according to a Reuters tally....
Reuters India Also reported by •Zee NewsCBS NewsNews24

First U.S. case of deadly coronavirus diagnosed in Washington state

The first case of China's new and deadly coronavirus has been reported in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the patient is in...
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_jadedayag

maybe: jade RT @BaddictsPH: REMEMBER THIS: Feb 1, 2020 A Chinese man from Wuhan has died of the coronavirus in the Philippines. First death outside… 4 hours ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime First #death outside of #China from the coronavirus confirmed in the #Philippines - May 15 @ 8:22 PM ET https://t.co/RSYAVrbiAc 19 hours ago

DanielM25599474

Daniel Moreno @DLCKISH Philippines embraced covid! First covid death outside China was in Philippines! Philippines is a disgrace… https://t.co/og4Oyu36UY 2 days ago

DanielM25599474

Daniel Moreno Philippines are also to blame for covid outbreak. First covid case & death outside China was in the Philippines! A… https://t.co/3ij1cs6FO6 2 days ago

HardyMugdawan

Mugdawan Hardy @SharonM57345162 @sirDukeDevin Let me tell you about the country that got the first covid patient outside China, Th… https://t.co/LBkvFesXXE 4 days ago

Justrightofctr

Phil @jarlathkellynz @NewshubPolitics @NewshubNZ 25/01 first case in Aussie. 27/01 MoH started monitoring flights. 30/01… https://t.co/14pyMlnZ7w 4 days ago

benni1028

Benni @porkrynd @dvillella @DailyCaller @realDonaldTrump 1/30 - WHO declares public health emergency 1/31 - Trump bans Ch… https://t.co/juEmiNpG7p 6 days ago

benni1028

Benni @porkrynd @dvillella @DailyCaller @realDonaldTrump 12/31 - China warns WHO of virus with 41 infected 1/1 - Hunan Se… https://t.co/VRhYSMnMPg 6 days ago