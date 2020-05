Turkey earthquake kills 22 people and leaves thousands injured Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

At least 22 people have been killed and more than one thousand were injured when a powerful earthquake rocked Turkey. The magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck Friday night in eastern Elaziğ Province. Imtiaz Tyab reports. πŸ‘“ View full article

