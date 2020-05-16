Prince Harry's behavior "uncharacteristic," biographer says
Saturday, 16 May 2020 () As an emergency meeting takes place Monday over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's future, opinions in Britain are starkly divided. While some support the declaration of independence, others question it. Prince Harry's biographer and royal historian Penny Junor joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss why she believes his recent behavior is "uncharacteristic."
