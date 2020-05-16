Global  

Iran vows revenge after U.S. airstrike kills top Iranian General in Iraq

CBS News Saturday, 16 May 2020
The U.S. is sending thousands of additional troops to the Middle East after Iran vowed "harsh retaliation" for the death of a top Iranian general. Qassem Soleimani's convoy was hit early Fridany morning in a drone strike ordered by President Trump. U.S. officials had been tracking Soleimani as he traveled in the region. CBS News' national security correspondent David Martin reports from the Pentagon.
