Iran vows revenge after U.S. airstrike kills top Iranian General in Iraq
Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
The U.S. is sending thousands of additional troops to the Middle East after Iran vowed "harsh retaliation" for the death of a top Iranian general. Qassem Soleimani's convoy was hit early Fridany morning in a drone strike ordered by President Trump. U.S. officials had been tracking Soleimani as he traveled in the region. CBS News' national security correspondent David Martin reports from the Pentagon.