jenny lynn RT @Reuters: Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in France after decades on the run https://t.co/UT3almoqZN https://t.co/L6XIlGmPsX 6 seconds ago Journey of life 人生の旅 RT @AJENews: Rwanda genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga arrested in France https://t.co/1576cPzwLN https://t.co/PJB0ia1PfF 13 seconds ago Reuters Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in France after decades on the run https://t.co/UT3almoqZN https://t.co/L6XIlGmPsX 38 seconds ago Apugo Kelechi NnamO RT @business: Top Rwanda genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga was arrested in Paris for crimes related to the massacre of 800,000 Tutsis and Hu… 51 seconds ago karencisco RT @Reuters: Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region after 25 years https://t.co/dENksxDPfx https://t.co/7VXTdBLzoV 2 minutes ago OLUWASEYI RT @dwnews: French police have arrested Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga. The 84-year-old had been pursued by international justic… 2 minutes ago Amar Khoday RT @CaseyConradBee: Rwanda genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga arrested in France | CBC News. Crazy! @Kjell_Anderson I'm sure you have though… 2 minutes ago Yuan-Ting Meng Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in France after decades on the run | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/Wvhzi29I99 3 minutes ago