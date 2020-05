Germany Criminalizes Burning of E.U. and Other Foreign Flags Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The new ban, relatively rare in the world’s legal codes, was proposed as a response to the burning of an Israeli flag at a demonstration in 2017. 👓 View full article

Burning EU flag can now bring German jail term Defiling the European Union's emblem and other foreign flags will be classed as a hate crime.

