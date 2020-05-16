|
Trump threatens Twitter and Facebook over 'illegal situation' as US coronavirus death toll nears 90,000
|
|
Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
President backs controversial activist Michelle Malkin, who has spoken in defence of alleged white nationalists
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Trump Executive Order Will 'Suspend Immigration' Into the US
Trump Executive Order Will
'Suspend Immigration' Into the US President Donald Trump
announced the executive order
in a Monday night tweet. Donald Trump, Twitter As of Tuesday morning,
the White..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:34Published
Donald Trump to Hold Talks on American Funding of the 'WHO'
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has yet again turned his attention to the failings of the World Health Organization and hinted that he will be holding talks about their U.S. funding next..
Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:21Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this