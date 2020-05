Michelle P RT @CTVToronto: The long weekend known fondly as May Two-Four in parts of the country has been all but cancelled. https://t.co/KoGGmClfjb 2 minutes ago 🇨🇦🍁Cheryl🍁🇨🇦CANADA🍁🇨🇦 RT @CTVNews: Long weekend traditions missed as Canadians abide by COVID measures https://t.co/owUXyLkuvn 13 minutes ago CTV Toronto The long weekend known fondly as May Two-Four in parts of the country has been all but cancelled. https://t.co/KoGGmClfjb 31 minutes ago Michael P. Penny Long weekend traditions missed as Canadians abide by COVID measures https://t.co/VMqxvoxpcn 39 minutes ago CTV News Long weekend traditions missed as Canadians abide by COVID measures https://t.co/owUXyLkuvn 50 minutes ago LaMarsh Centre RT @FlettGordon: Thanks again for another insightful article @Ewingsports @CanadianPress & the opportunity to comment. A critical factor in… 3 hours ago Gordon Flett Thanks again for another insightful article @Ewingsports @CanadianPress & the opportunity to comment. A critical fa… https://t.co/HLrxJjHt2r 4 hours ago