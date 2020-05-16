Adam Sandler: The 60 Minutes interview

Saturday, 16 May 2020 () Thirty years after he first appeared on "Saturday Night Live," Adam Sandler talks with "60 Minutes" about his time on SNL and about his new, serious role in "Uncut Gems," and he takes us to his childhood home in New Hampshire. Sharyn Alfonsi reports.
Adam Sandler 'can't say no' due to lockdown The comedy star is currently in lockdown with his family, and Adam has admitted he misses the freedom of being able to decline invitations. He said on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!': He said on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!': Adam - who has Sunny and Sadie with his wife Jackie...