St. Peter’s Basilica Sanitized Ahead Of Reopening To Public

Eurasia Review Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
By Hannah Brockhaus

Ahead of its eventual reopening to the public, St. Peter’s Basilica is being cleaned and sanitized at the direction of the Vatican’s health and hygiene department.

Public Masses will resume throughout Italy from May 18 under strict conditions.

After being closed to visitors and pilgrims for more...
 Cleaners in protective gear worked to disinfect St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican Friday. The Vatican has not said when Pope Francis will deliver Mass publicly from inside St. Peter's. Public masses are set to resume in Italy Monday, as coronavirus restrictions are lessened.

