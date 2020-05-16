St. Peter’s Basilica Sanitized Ahead Of Reopening To Public

Cleaners in protective gear worked to disinfect St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican Friday. The Vatican has not said when Pope Francis will deliver Mass publicly from inside St. Peter's. Public masses are set to resume in Italy Monday, as coronavirus restrictions are lessened.
After being closed to visitors and pilgrims for more than two months, the Vatican basilica is preparing to open again, with increased health measures, though the...