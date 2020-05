You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources In Other News: Loan default row; Pak firing at LoC; Irrfan Khan in hospital



Pakistan violated the ceasefire yet again in areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, a political war raged over reported writing off of loans worth Rs 68,000 crore by the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:29 Published 3 weeks ago Watch: Pakistan's terror tactic amid Covid-19 crisis explained



Even as India and the world deals with the Covid-19 pandemic, Pakistan continues to make attempts to keep the valley on the boil. Intelligence agencies have said that Pakistan is trying to push around.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:22 Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Pakistan And China Escalate Border Tensions With India – Analysis By Dr Subhash Kapila Pakistan and China have noticeably escalated tensions along the LOC and LAC with India in My 2020 whether by coordinated design or just...

Eurasia Review 3 days ago



Lipulekh Pass: Dispute Between India And Nepal – OpEd The Lipulekh pass is a tri-junction among three states, namely India, China, and Nepal. However, it is a disputed territory between India and Nepal even India...

Eurasia Review 1 day ago





Tweets about this