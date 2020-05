WTVR CBS 6 Richmond Phyllis George, the former Miss America who became a female sportscasting pioneer on CBS’s “The NFL Today,” has die… https://t.co/OlFHpThjGP 17 seconds ago VФn RT @ABC7NY: JUST IN: Phyllis George, female sportscasting pioneer, dies at 70 https://t.co/7bq0XCEmTe 25 seconds ago 23ABC News Phyllis George, female sportscasting pioneer, dies at 70 https://t.co/jFTzs1VWiL 1 minute ago WPXI REST IN PEACE: Phyllis George, the former Miss America who became a female sportscasting pioneer and served as the… https://t.co/3gY0z5Vp7j 2 minutes ago KNOP-TV Phyllis George, female sportscasting pioneer, dies at 70 https://t.co/l3M5JLUHol 2 minutes ago New Jersey News Network #RIP: Phyllis George, the former Miss America who became a female sportscasting pioneer on “The NFL Today,” has die… https://t.co/BDZ8Oj8L49 3 minutes ago Todd Weaver RIP Phyllis George. Pioneer of female sportscasting. 😢 3 minutes ago KWWL A family spokeswoman said George died Thursday at a Lexington hospital after a long fight with a blood disorder. https://t.co/DhKfDFtwQK 5 minutes ago