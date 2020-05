halsys RT @BBCWorld: Chinese ambassador to Israel 'found dead at home' https://t.co/bYRBUWOPDp 2 seconds ago Mar-Vell RT @NavroopSingh_: Chinese Ambassador to Israel found dead in his apartment. 9 seconds ago Nath 🇹🇭 RT @cnnbrk: The Chinese ambassador to Israel was found dead inside his official residence north of Tel Aviv, an official said. https://t.co… 9 seconds ago Arsalan Khan RT @AJEnglish: Chinese ambassador to Israel, Du Wei, found dead at his home north of Tel Aviv https://t.co/kNzMw8lmZ1 https://t.co/9se1mAte… 11 seconds ago Lemzito RT @barbiliscious: Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead... he’s only been on that post for 3months... 11 seconds ago Geoffrey Vertlieb G's Top story: Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead at home - BBC News https://t.co/ahorI603mG, see more https://t.co/YBGzngaPW3 13 seconds ago Albert FA ||*|| RT @dpa_intl: Israeli investigators are trying to figure out why the Chinese ambassador has been found dead in his home there https://t.co/… 19 seconds ago hans wurst RT @Linda15913577: Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead at Herzliya residence https://t.co/DnRVjD1WlO via @timesofisrael 21 seconds ago