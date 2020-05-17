Global  

Covid 19 coronavirus: Coalition of 62 nations, including New Zealand, backs virus probe

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 17 May 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Coalition of 62 nations, including New Zealand, backs virus probeNew Zealand is reportedly among 62 nations that have come together to back Australia's call for an independent inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. The Australian newspaper reported that it had obtained a draft...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: New Zealand eases lockdown

New Zealand eases lockdown 00:36

 New Zealand eases lockdown, with barbers, playgrounds and some tourist attractions reopening. The reopening of the economy reflects the success New Zealand has experienced in its bold goal of eliminating the virus.

