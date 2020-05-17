Global  

Now you can visit the Faroe Islands, virtually

CBS News Sunday, 17 May 2020
The picturesque Faroe Islands, located halfway between Iceland and Norway, were gearing up for a record-breaking tourist deluge this year, until the coronavirus pandemic scuttled the world's travel plans. So now, the Faroese Tourism Bureau is serving as the eyes and ears of those forced to put their trips on hold. Equipped with cameras and headsets, volunteers are live-streaming hour-long walks through the islands' stunning landscapes, taking their guidance from online visitors who direct their movements from home. Correspondent Conor Knighton reports.
0
jkatcher74

Jason Katcher Takes #traveling to a new level. Almost like a video game controlling humans to show you a country. #FaroeIslands… https://t.co/Lhlp8kFUSI 34 minutes ago

confusedprog

confusedprog🌺🍀🌎🔥 Now you can visit the Faroe Islands, virtuall... https://t.co/3lfMk0Q0cb via @CBSNLive 35 minutes ago

stickfigureme

Stickfigureme You can visit the Faroe Islands virtually with a game controller and a live guide to control. This is very cool!… https://t.co/ZxbzDwc8su 35 minutes ago

touquetown

Jim M Visit the Faroe Islands virtually, and control someone by remote. 1 hour countdown until next tour.>>>… https://t.co/g9pzlv2i8Q 4 days ago