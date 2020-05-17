Global  

Covid 19 coronavirus:Barack Obama criticises top US officials over Covid 19

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 17 May 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus:Barack Obama criticises top US officials over Covid 19Barack Obama indirectly criticised his successor Donald Trump during a virtual graduation ceremony on Saturday, in a rare public judgment from the former US president during the coronavirus pandemic."More than anything this pandemic...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Obama criticises US virus response in online graduation speech

Obama criticises US virus response in online graduation speech 00:23

 Former US president Barack Obama has criticised some officials overseeing the coronavirus response, telling college graduates that the pandemic shows many “aren’t even pretending to be in charge”. Mr Obama spoke on Show Me Your Walk, HBCU Edition, a two-hour livestreaming event for historically...

Barack Obama criticises US virus response in commencement speech

Barack Obama has criticised some officials overseeing the US coronavirus response in an online speech to graduating college students.
SBS

Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump fires back at Barack Obama, criticises handling of swine flu pandemic

Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump fires back at Barack Obama, criticises handling of swine flu pandemicDonald Trump has ripped the Obama administration's handling of the swine flu pandemic — after it was revealed that the former commander in chief called his...
New Zealand Herald

