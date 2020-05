Recent related videos from verified sources Canadian jet crashed killing one crew member



A jet crashes into a Canadian neighborhood killing one person and injuring another. The jet can be seen in the video, rolling in the air before plunging to the ground. One crew member was killed and.. Credit: Newsvia English Duration: 00:33 Published 12 hours ago 1 dead, 1 injured in Canadian jet crash



A jet crashes into a Canadian neighborhood killing one person and injuring another. The jet can be seen in the video, rolling in the air before plunging to the ground. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:35 Published 12 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Canada Snowbirds team jet crashes in British Columbia, report says one crew member dead A jet from the Canadian air force's Snowbirds team that was on a national tour to lift spirits during the coronavirus outbreak crashed into a neighborhood in...

Reuters 1 day ago



One crew member dead as Canadian forces' Snowbirds jet crashes in British Columbia A jet from the Canadian air force's Snowbirds aerobatics team that was on a tour to lift spirits during the coronavirus outbreak crashed in Kamloops, British...

Reuters 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this