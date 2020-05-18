|
Canadian Snowbirds Jet Crashes During Tribute to Coronavirus Workers
Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Another member of the military was injured, the authorities said. The jet crashed into a house in Kamloops, British Columbia.
Credit: Pelmorex Media - Published
Canadian Forces Snowbirds jet crashes in Kamloops, B.C. 01:07
A Canadian Armed Forces Snowbird jet crashed in Kamloops, British Columbia on May 17. The plane reportedly hit a house and the pilot was able to eject before the jet crashed in the residential area.
