Canadian Snowbirds Jet Crashes During Tribute to Coronavirus Workers

NYTimes.com Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Another member of the military was injured, the authorities said. The jet crashed into a house in Kamloops, British Columbia.
News video: Canadian Forces Snowbirds jet crashes in Kamloops, B.C.

Canadian Forces Snowbirds jet crashes in Kamloops, B.C. 01:07

 A Canadian Armed Forces Snowbird jet crashed in Kamloops, British Columbia on May 17. The plane reportedly hit a house and the pilot was able to eject before the jet crashed in the residential area.

