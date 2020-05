Gbénró Adégbolá ن RT @Reuters: A jet from the Canadian air force’s Snowbirds aerobatics team that was on a tour to lift spirits during the coronavirus outbre… 3 minutes ago Andy Vermaut Canada air force aerobatics team member dies in plane crash https://t.co/H9EXG3U9NS https://t.co/u8choxmx4Y 7 minutes ago Charles the 1st RT @SkyNews: A jet from the Canadian air force's aerobatics team that was on a tour intended to raise national morale during the #coronavir… 10 minutes ago ああああ RT @cnnbrk: At least one member of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds aerobatics team was killed and another seriously injured when an aircraft… 22 minutes ago Global Analytica A jet from the Canadian air force's aerobatics team that was on a tour intended to raise national morale during the… https://t.co/P7KdZp2dwP 33 minutes ago Le Nam Giang Canada...Air...Force...fighter...Jet...Crash...Land...down...British Columbia...Russia...Moscow...plane...aircraft.… https://t.co/0mrw0Kq4fl 38 minutes ago M.News World One member of Canada's Snowbirds, an elite air force aerobatics team, died and another was injured Sunday after the… https://t.co/iURbtX8Tfc 40 minutes ago