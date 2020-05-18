Timeline for fatal crashes involving Canada's Snowbirds aerobatic team



Recent related videos from verified sources One person dead in Canadian air show crash



A Canadian aerobatic jet crashed into a British Columbia neighbourhood on Sunday during a flyover intended to boost morale during the pandemic. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:31 Published 9 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Canada Snowbirds team jet crashes in British Columbia, injuring at least one A jet from the Canadian air force's Snowbirds exhibition team crashed into a neighborhood in the British Columbia city of Kamloops on Sunday after the pilot...

Reuters 20 hours ago



Canada air force aerobatics team member dies in plane crash Canadian forces' Snowbirds jet crashes in British Columbia on a tour to lift spirits during coronavirus pandemic.

Al Jazeera 9 hours ago



