Timeline for fatal crashes involving Canada's Snowbirds aerobatic team

CTV News Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
The crash of a Snowbird plane in Kamloops, B.C., on May 17 claimed the life of Capt. Jenn Casey, a public affairs officer with the Canadian Forces aerobatic team.
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Jet Crashes During Pandemic Air Show in Canada

Jet Crashes During Pandemic Air Show in Canada 01:47

 Laura Podesta reports a jet from Canada's Snowbirds team crashed shortly after take off - killing the pilot.

One person dead in Canadian air show crash [Video]

One person dead in Canadian air show crash

A Canadian aerobatic jet crashed into a British Columbia neighbourhood on Sunday during a flyover intended to boost morale during the pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published

Canada Snowbirds team jet crashes in British Columbia, injuring at least one

A jet from the Canadian air force's Snowbirds exhibition team crashed into a neighborhood in the British Columbia city of Kamloops on Sunday after the pilot...
Reuters

Canada air force aerobatics team member dies in plane crash

Canadian forces' Snowbirds jet crashes in British Columbia on a tour to lift spirits during coronavirus pandemic.
Al Jazeera

