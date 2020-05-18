Cyclonic storm 'Amphan' intensifies into super cyclone

Pamban port authorities have hoisted 'cyclone warning cage no. 2' at Pamban Bridge in Rameswaram. It was hoisted in view of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Amphan'. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm will intensify further into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm. Cyclone Amphan...
The India Meteorological Department on Monday issued a warning of heavy rainfall for six states till May 21 in the light of extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan. The weather bureau said Odisha, West..