Cyclonic storm 'Amphan' intensifies into super cyclone

Khaleej Times Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Due to the weather condition, heavy rainfall is expected to hit coastal Odisha by Monday evening.
News video: Cyclone Amphan: 'Warning cage no 2' hoisted at Pamban Bridge in Rameswaram

Cyclone Amphan: 'Warning cage no 2' hoisted at Pamban Bridge in Rameswaram

 Pamban port authorities have hoisted 'cyclone warning cage no. 2' at Pamban Bridge in Rameswaram. It was hoisted in view of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Amphan'. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm will intensify further into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm. Cyclone Amphan...

#CycloneAmphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert, heavy rain forecast for 6 states | Oneindia News [Video]

#CycloneAmphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert, heavy rain forecast for 6 states | Oneindia News

The India Meteorological Department on Monday issued a warning of heavy rainfall for six states till May 21 in the light of extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan. The weather bureau said Odisha, West..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:13Published
Artist creates sand art on cyclone Amphan to spread awareness: Watch | Oneindia News [Video]

Artist creates sand art on cyclone Amphan to spread awareness: Watch | Oneindia News

In a bid to create awareness among the masses, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created sand sculpture on cyclone Amphan. The sand art was made at a beach in Odisha’s Puri. Pattnaik wrote a message..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:48Published

Live updates: Amphan turns into Super Cyclone

Cyclonic storm 'Amphan' has intensified into a super cyclone and is likely to unleash heavy rains coupled with high-velocity winds in coastal Odisha and Gangetic...
IndiaTimes

Cyclone 'Amphan' to intensify into super cyclone by Monday evening, PM Modi to chair meeting to review situation

Cyclonic storm 'Amphan' is likely to intensify into a super cyclone by Monday evening and unleash heavy rains coupled with high-velocity winds in coastal Odisha...
IndiaTimes

