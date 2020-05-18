Global  

Former health minister Rona Ambrose joins board of e-cigarette company Juul

CTV News Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Former interim Conservative leader and past federal health minister Rona Ambrose has joined the board of directors for e-cigarette company Juul.
