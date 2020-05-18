Global  

Covid 19 coronavirus: China backs probe: Xi Jinping wants one condition

New Zealand Herald Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: China backs probe: Xi Jinping wants one condition Chinese President Xi Jinping and World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus have publicly backed the idea of a detailed...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: China backs independent review of WHO

China backs independent review of WHO 00:47

 Chinese President Xi Jinping is backing calls for an independent review of the global response to the coronavirus pandemic under the World Health Organization, but only after the virus is under control.

COVID-19: Clash erupts between two groups in MP's Bhind, 1 dead [Video]

COVID-19: Clash erupts between two groups in MP's Bhind, 1 dead

A clash erupted between two groups in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind amid coronavirus pandemic on May 15. The clash occurred over scanning of a man who returned from a hotspot zone of Delhi. One person has..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:00Published
Covid-19: Trump could 'Cut Off' China ties, says 'don't want to speak to Xi Jinping' | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: Trump could 'Cut Off' China ties, says 'don't want to speak to Xi Jinping' | Oneindia News

As the war of words rages on between US and China over the handling of the Coronavirus outbreak and whether the virus came out of a Chinese lab, now US President Donald Trump has signaled a further..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:32Published

VOAStevenson

Jim Stevenson Coalition of 62 countries backs joint Australian, EU push for independent inquiry into coronavirus outbreak… https://t.co/CsOX0BNJwU 37 seconds ago

mahyoddin

Mahyoddin RT @danharris: BREAKING NEWS: India backs 62 nation coalition calling for WHO to investigate China’s unleashing the coronavirus on the worl… 21 minutes ago

sawin_lonelle

Lonni Sawin RT @NPR: Xi Jinping defended China's response to the coronavirus pandemic at the World Health Assembly, and embraced the idea of a formal r… 26 minutes ago

Pikaya61

P g R RT @TheNewDailyAu: In a carefully worded draft which does not single out China, the countries back Australia's calls for an “impartial, ind… 30 minutes ago

HHudek

Hudek China punishes Australia with 80% tariff on barley imports but Xi Jinping backs probe into COVID-19 ⁦… https://t.co/B84XQcJ5qS 50 minutes ago

757LiveIN

757Live India China Defends Handling Of Coronavirus, Backs Call For Independent Review - NDTV https://t.co/tkdQthA1Ab 1 hour ago

Byrd3Marjory

marjory byrd3 RT @NoBeardEcho6: A coalition of 62 countries has backed Australia’s call for an independent inquiry into the origin of #COVID19#China #… 1 hour ago