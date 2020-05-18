|
Israel's outgoing defence minister says Iran starting to withdraw from Syria
Monday, 18 May 2020
Iran has begun withdrawing its forces from Syria, Israel's outgoing defence minister said on Monday, without offering any evidence to support his assertion.
