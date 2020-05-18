Global  

Israel's outgoing defence minister says Iran starting to withdraw from Syria

Reuters Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Iran has begun withdrawing its forces from Syria, Israel's outgoing defence minister said on Monday, without offering any evidence to support his assertion.
