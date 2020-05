JustSusan ⭐️ RT @camanpour: .@EdwardGLuce: “America’s system didn’t actually fail. The President was warned in the intelligence presidential daily brief… 14 minutes ago Peter @realDonaldTrump @Alex Michael Azar II is an American attorney, former pharmaceutical lobbyist and executive, and c… https://t.co/IaAI1vlYjd 28 minutes ago Kenneth Allen RT @Thomas1774Paine: Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar confirmed Sunday there has not been a spike of coronavirus cases in s… 31 minutes ago Shelley Authorities are not seeing spikes in coronavirus cases in places that are reopening but are seeing increases in som… https://t.co/Vz26FZukcF 35 minutes ago Texas Insider “It’s still early, but we're seeing that in places that're opening, we’re not seeing a spike in cases. We see spike… https://t.co/DkhYDa3qCF 53 minutes ago HHS Region IV RT @WWLP22News: Watch the interview in full: https://t.co/HrqvEwvjyp https://t.co/Hnp8xWYQTK 58 minutes ago