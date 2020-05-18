|
Yellowstone National Park to Reopen in Phases
Watch VideoYellowstone National Park will begin a phased reopening this week as many states share plans to ease back their coronavirus lockdown measures.
The country's first national park draws millions of visitors each year but closed on March 24 under request of local officials. Now as it begins to reopen, Yellowstone is...
