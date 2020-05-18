Global  

Yellowstone National Park to Reopen in Phases

Newsy Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Yellowstone National Park to Reopen in PhasesWatch VideoYellowstone National Park will begin a phased reopening this week as many states share plans to ease back their coronavirus lockdown measures. 

The country's first national park draws millions of visitors each year but closed on March 24 under request of local officials. Now as it begins to reopen, Yellowstone is...
Credit: GeoBeats - Published
News video: Woman Attacked By Bison At Yellowstone National Park Just Days After Its Reopening

Woman Attacked By Bison At Yellowstone National Park Just Days After Its Reopening 00:36

 A woman was reportedly attacked by a bison just two days after Yellowstone National Park partially reopened.

