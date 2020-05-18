Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India: TRF The New ‘Front’ In Jammu And Kashmir – Analysis

Eurasia Review Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
By Sanchita Bhattacharya*

The Resistance Front (TRF) is the product of one of the several efforts, often repeated over the past two decades by Rawalpindi, to give terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) an ‘indigenous’ face, and to provide Pakistan’s deep state, an alibi. According to intelligence sources, the outfit...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: 'Journey was comfortable, hygienic': Passenger after reaching Delhi via special train

'Journey was comfortable, hygienic': Passenger after reaching Delhi via special train 01:38

 A special train carrying passengers from Jammu Tawi Railway Station (Jammu and Kashmir) has reached the national capital. The train arrived at New Delhi Railway Station on May 17 amid coronavirus pandemic. All passengers were screened on their arrival at the railway station as per government...

Recent related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 testing drive set up for pregnant women in north India [Video]

COVID-19 testing drive set up for pregnant women in north India

A COVID-19 testing drive has been set up for pregnant women in India's Jammu and Kashmir region. The footage shows a sealed station taking swabs from various pregnant women on May 5. Jammu and..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:12Published
First COVID-19 call centre launched in Jammu and Kashmir [Video]

First COVID-19 call centre launched in Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has developed their first COVID-19 response call centre in Srinagar.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:51Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this