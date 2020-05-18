Saudi shooter in Florida air base attack had ties to al Qaeda
Monday, 18 May 2020 () Mohammed Al-Shamrani, the Saudi military trainee who killed three American servicemen in Pensacola last year, had ties to al Qaeda. The Justice Department said the shooter communicated with al Qaeda operatives as recently as the night before the attack. David Martin has the details.
Attorney General William Barr gave an update on the Royal Saudi Air Force trainee who killed three American sailors. The FBI cracked the iPhone encryption of the man who made the December attack at a naval base in Florida. According to Reuters, Barr said they found evidence linking him to al Qaeda....