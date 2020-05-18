Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Saudi shooter in Florida air base attack had ties to al Qaeda

CBS News Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Mohammed Al-Shamrani, the Saudi military trainee who killed three American servicemen in Pensacola last year, had ties to al Qaeda. The Justice Department said the shooter communicated with al Qaeda operatives as recently as the night before the attack. David Martin has the details.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Barr Said FBI Unlocked Phone That Links Al Qaeda To Saudi Man Who Killed Three At Florida Base

Barr Said FBI Unlocked Phone That Links Al Qaeda To Saudi Man Who Killed Three At Florida Base 00:32

 Attorney General William Barr gave an update on the Royal Saudi Air Force trainee who killed three American sailors. The FBI cracked the iPhone encryption of the man who made the December attack at a naval base in Florida. According to Reuters, Barr said they found evidence linking him to al Qaeda....

Recent related videos from verified sources

FBI phone probe links Florida shooter to al Qaeda [Video]

FBI phone probe links Florida shooter to al Qaeda

The FBI cracked the iPhone encryption of the Royal Saudi Air Force trainee who killed three American sailors in a December attack at a U.S. naval base in Florida and found evidence linking him to al..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:43Published
FBI: Gunman in terror attack linked to Al Qaeda [Video]

FBI: Gunman in terror attack linked to Al Qaeda

New information in a deadly terror attack that happened on a Florida Military base last year. The FBI says the suspect killed three U.S. sailors and wounded several others.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:31Published

Recent related news from verified sources

FBI cracked phone of Saudi shooter at Florida naval base, found al Qaeda ties, Barr says

The FBI found cellphone evidence linking al Qaeda to the Royal Saudi Air Force trainee who killed three American sailors in a December attack at a U.S. naval...
Reuters Also reported by •NewsyCBS NewsReuters IndiaEurasia ReviewJerusalem Post

FBI Confirms Link Between Pensacola Naval Air Station Shooter And Al Qaeda

The FBI has found a link between the gunman in a deadly rampage at a military base in Pensacola and Al Qaeda after breaking encryptions on his iPhones.
cbs4.com Also reported by •BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

baca_marti

Marti RT @BlueHaboob: We had a domestic terrorism shooting in Pensacola, Florida. Again, Saudi Arabia is a common thread for another terrorist at… 4 hours ago

BlueHaboob

Blue Haboob **Home is where your ass belongs** We had a domestic terrorism shooting in Pensacola, Florida. Again, Saudi Arabia is a common thread for another terr… https://t.co/6FjkAIh4Jo 4 hours ago

dwilliam9940

D. William Norris - Contra Tyrannos RT @FortRussNews: Evidence Found Linking Al-Qaeda to the Saudi Shooter at US Military Base in Florida https://t.co/XoYDVcCfrg #SaudiArabia… 9 hours ago

FortRussNews

Fort Russ News Evidence Found Linking Al-Qaeda to the Saudi Shooter at US Military Base in Florida https://t.co/XoYDVcCfrg… https://t.co/FQAqHmFxhO 11 hours ago

amiscreantmind

A miscreant mind Is it really is best idea for Australia, to send billions of dollars of military hardware to Saudi Arabia. When Al… https://t.co/nYWaAWq9Jf 15 hours ago

redisafford

redisafford Although Saudi shooter Second Lt. Alshamrani is thought to have operated alone, the gov't expelled 21 other Saudi s… https://t.co/kj51z7KBXz 15 hours ago

In_cred_u_lous

Incredulous NBC: SAUDI shooter on Florida base ... not -- Wray: Evidence from Pensacola shooter's devices shows 'brutal culmin… https://t.co/YVN7ZgSa3R 22 hours ago

WendyWillsTX

Wendy Wills The Saudi stories and Trump Administration should be getting more media attention: Saudi $8B Arms Deal… https://t.co/JRnezYiXfl 22 hours ago