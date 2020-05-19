Global  

Trump attacks WHO as 'puppet of China': Coronavirus live updates

Al Jazeera Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
US continues to put political pressure on WHO and China, as it pledges $11b to ramp up own COVID-19 testing efforts.
News video: Coronavirus: US President Donald Trump gives 30-day ultimatum to WHO, else no funding| Oneindia News

Coronavirus: US President Donald Trump gives 30-day ultimatum to WHO, else no funding| Oneindia News 01:24

 Sharpening his attack on the World health organisation over allegations of mishandling the Coronavirus Pandemic, US President Donald Trump has sent a letter to the head of the World Health Organization threatening to pull US funding permanently over Covid-19. The letter outlines a 30-day deadline for...

Exclusive: Biden to hammer Trump's 'tough talk, weak action' on China, top adviser says

President Donald Trump has seized on Americans' growing animosity toward China over the coronavirus outbreak to underpin his re-election pitch, arguing he will...
WHO faces virus probe after Trump ultimatum

WHO member states agreed Tuesday to launch an investigation into its coronavirus response, after US President Donald Trump threatened to quit the UN agency and...
