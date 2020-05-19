Trump attacks WHO as 'puppet of China': Coronavirus live updates

Sharpening his attack on the World health organisation over allegations of mishandling the Coronavirus Pandemic, US President Donald Trump has sent a letter to the head of the World Health Organization threatening to pull US funding permanently over Covid-19. The letter outlines a 30-day deadline for...
WHO member states agreed Tuesday to launch an investigation into its coronavirus response, after US President Donald Trump threatened to quit the UN agency and... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Hindu •Japan Today