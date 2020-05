Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A video released Monday shows police in Georgia attempting to search Ahmaud Arbery’s parked car in 2017 and when he refuses and attempts to walk back to the vehicle an officer tried to tase him. The video, first obtained by The Guardian, shows Arbery refusing Glynn County police when they ask […] 👓 View full article