Helen Rose RT @PressHerald: Medical experts say the drug can cause significant side effects and has not been shown to combat the new coronavirus. htt… 3 minutes ago

Filtered News Trump's use of malaria drug likely to be welcomed in India - Breitbart https://t.co/47NBoWDv4X 41 minutes ago

Global News Report "#POTUS News: #Trump's use of malaria drug to combat virus spurs India boon #News" #StayHomeSaveLives: https://t.co/sZqZ3vv5vs 50 minutes ago

Big 2 News KMID Trump’s use of malaria drug likely to be welcomed in India https://t.co/YcaBzT3vy0 1 hour ago

Jeff B RT @DiMartinoBooth: President Donald Trump said he is currently taking hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug he has promoted as a treat… 2 hours ago

RIRI✨ ® RT @ManyikeInno: According to scientists, the old malaria drug is so far the best option to combat coronavirus. Some people react badly fro… 2 hours ago

Innocent Manyike ™ According to scientists, the old malaria drug is so far the best option to combat coronavirus. Some people react ba… https://t.co/Pz3EHKvcYs 2 hours ago