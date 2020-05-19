Global  

Super Cyclone Amphan spurs evacuation of millions in India, Bangladesh ahead of 'disastrous' storm

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
Millions of people have been ordered to evacuate from coastal areas of India and Bangladesh ahead of a super cyclone in the Bay of Bengal that's already tied a record for the strongest recorded storm in the region.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: India and Bangladesh brace for super cyclone

India and Bangladesh brace for super cyclone 00:46

 Coronavirus quarantine shelters in India were being converted to cyclone shelters ahead of a super storm expected to inflict large scale damage across India and Bangladesh.

India, Bangladesh order evacuation of millions ahead of cyclone [Video]

India, Bangladesh order evacuation of millions ahead of cyclone

Cyclone Amphan with a wind speed of up to 200 kph expected to hit coastal areas of India and Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Cyclone Amphan: 41 NDRF teams deployed in West Bengal and Odisha | Oneindia News [Video]

Cyclone Amphan: 41 NDRF teams deployed in West Bengal and Odisha | Oneindia News

An Air India Express special flight from Abu Dhabi touched down at Cochin International Airport, with 173 passengers and two infants on Monday night under the Vande Bharat Mission. Forty-one teams of..

Cyclone Amphan: Hundreds of thousands to be evacuated as India and Bangladesh brace for strongest storm ever recorded in Bay of Bengal

Indian official warns capacity in cyclone shelters has been reduced by social distancing rules
Independent

Cyclone Amphan: Millions evacuated in India, Bangladesh, as storm approaches

Cyclone Amphan is threatening to be one of the most dangerous to hit the two countries in years. Climate change has led to an increasing number of powerful...
Deutsche Welle

