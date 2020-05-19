Super Cyclone Amphan spurs evacuation of millions in India, Bangladesh ahead of 'disastrous' storm
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 () Millions of people have been ordered to evacuate from coastal areas of India and Bangladesh ahead of a super cyclone in the Bay of Bengal that's already tied a record for the strongest recorded storm in the region.
An Air India Express special flight from Abu Dhabi touched down at Cochin International Airport, with 173 passengers and two infants on Monday night under the Vande Bharat Mission. Forty-one teams of..