Pres. Trump Threatens To Permanently Pull Membership From WHO
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 () Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump is threatening to end the U.S. relationship with the World Health Organization — providing an ultimatum to permanently cut funding unless changes are made.
In a letter to the WHO director-general, the president said unless "major substantive improvements" are made in the next 30...
President Donald Trump is breaking a 40-year tradition.
NBC News reports he will not hold a ceremony at the White House for the unveiling of former President Barack Obama's portrait.
The ceremony was an honored tradition by presidents from both parties.
Trump and Obama have an extraordinarily...
