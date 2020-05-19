Pres. Trump Threatens To Permanently Pull Membership From WHO

Kathy Palumbo RT @NBC10Boston: Pres. Trump has threatened to permanently cut funding to WHO which experts are saying would undercut global health https:/… 5 hours ago NBC10 Boston Pres. Trump has threatened to permanently cut funding to WHO which experts are saying would undercut global health https://t.co/rd27yBv9gr 5 hours ago Tony Graham RT @NECN: Pres. Trump has threatened to permanently cut funding to WHO which experts are saying would undercut global health https://t.co/P… 6 hours ago NECN Pres. Trump has threatened to permanently cut funding to WHO which experts are saying would undercut global health https://t.co/PScIEb5lMl 6 hours ago Captivate Pres. Trump has threatened to permanently cut off funding to the WHO and revoke US membership, saying the group has… https://t.co/TEOmbtiS4S 7 hours ago WSBT RT @BMontgomeryWSBT: At 6:30 on #WSBT22 First in the Morning -Pres. Trump threatens to permanently pull $ from WHO -Dems criticize decision… 8 hours ago Bob Montgomery At 6:30 on #WSBT22 First in the Morning -Pres. Trump threatens to permanently pull $ from WHO -Dems criticize decis… https://t.co/VuV3fGvMlT 8 hours ago KCBS 106.9 FM/740 AM #NEW: Pres. Trump threatens to permanently pull U.S. funding from the World Health Organization in a letter to its… https://t.co/2kelgtN7GP 14 hours ago